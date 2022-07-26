Prime Minister of Ukraine Shmyhal announced the appeal to the United States for “gas lend-lease”

Ukraine plans to request a “gas lend-lease” from the United States, which will allow the country to go through the heating season. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic Denys Shmygal in his Telegram-channel.

“The appeal of the government of Ukraine to the government of the United States of America on providing our state with a “gas lend-lease” for a stable heating season has been accepted. Preparations for the toughest winter in our history continue, and in this preparation we are looking for all possible tools to be ready for any scenarios, ”he wrote.

The fact that Ukraine is seeking from the United States to conclude an agreement in the field of energy for the supply of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the country under Lend-Lease was reported in the media back in June.

It was alleged that Kyiv expects to receive six billion cubic meters of LNG from Washington, and is going to pay after an increase in domestic gas production. An alternative option was to secure international financing for the purchase of gas in the Middle East and North Africa, develop other energy supply routes and receive funds from the US International Development Finance Corporation.