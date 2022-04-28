“Before leaving my husband told me that this will be a great war and that the possibility of dying will be much more concrete than it has been for 8 years. I put a photo of me in his pocket and he gave me a ring as a sign of the love that binds us. We said goodbye as if that were the last time “. Julia, a Ukrainian from Lviv but in Kiev for 10 years, is the wife of a soldier of the Azov regiment and at Adnkronos she proudly tells us what waiting, hope and fear mean. “I married a soldier – he says – I’ve been dealing with war since 2014. For the war I postponed the dream of a child, I took into account a life made up of moments, I gave up everyday life, tranquility. It keeps me here. pride in what my husband does, in the responsibility he carries on his shoulders “.

Julia, who like her husband is not even 30 years old, came to Italy together with four other Ukrainian girls who, like her, married soldiers, to tell what Azov is. “I want to clarify it – he underlines – it is not a battalion but a regiment because it is much larger in number. The Russian propaganda tries with this definition to diminish it, making it a small group of people in the common imagination.” What is said about the Azov regiment is only part of massive Russian propaganda, as the Azov regiment is a part of the duly registered Ukrainian army and there is no official evidence of Nazism, fascism or crimes committed by Ukrainian soldiers that could attest to such a thing. Besides, my husband is fighting Georgian, Armenian, Jewish, Greek, Crimean Tatars soldiers and the last organization that made an important donation to the regiment was an LGBT organization, which surely would never have made a donation to fighters with Nazi ideas ” .

“The Azov regiment, on the contrary, should be compared to the Italians who fought the regime of Benito Mussolini. They could not be defined partisans, being part of a real army, but ideologically it is the most appropriate comparison with them. The Azov regiment fights against Nazism, fascism, represented by the Russian army present in Mariupol “.

“Am I afraid? – asks Julia – Of course I am, but it is an emotion mixed with a huge pride. And that’s why I go ahead, I check my phone every moment, especially when I hear of bombings, I try to find out if it is right there. My husband has been fighting in the east since 2014. In 2016 he joined the Azov, always in the most complicated and difficult operations, in the offensives. He was also wounded by a shrapnel in the leg, has back problems and I I realize that he is not in his best form. This morning, when we spoke, he told me that during the night there was a very strong attack by the Russians, that the field hospital was destroyed and that the soldiers who were there are dead. The war will last a long time, I know and he knows it, also because Russia will not yield, it has so many resources and it will use them. The problem is Mariupol, because it has no more time. food is very scarce, there are only very few types of medicines left, there are seriously injured with amputations and the bodies of dead soldiers are there to rot, with no electricity and no coolers. “

Julia, as a soldier’s wife, also received threats. “When the war began – he tells Adnkronos – my Instagram page was flooded with messages from the Russians, threats of rape and killings, as soon as the Russian army entered Kiev. For the first two, three days after the outbreak of the war I feared for my life, also because it was not clear if the Russians would enter, if they would conquer the capital, if we would be able to defend ourselves. But now no, now I am no longer afraid “.

And on Zelensky he says: “We fully support the president and we are happy that he is now in charge of the country. He was not afraid, he did not capitulate because if there had been another in his place, Russia would have really managed to conquer Ukraine in three days, as the Western media wrote. He turned out to be a great patriot, a very strong person, of spirit, he never gave the order to surrender and he didn’t do it himself. I think he is the best president in all these years of Ukraine’s independence. If world war breaks out it will not be because of him but because of heads of state like Putin who do everything to start wars. You cannot blame the victim for reacting to the aggressor, it seems a bit like blaming a raped girl for provoking the perpetrator. Our defense is fair, our country must defend itself and if it did not do so throughout the territory of Ukraine we would have found what we saw in Buc has. We will get out of it, as all peoples have done, but at the end of this war we will all need psychological help “.

(by Silvia Mancinelli)