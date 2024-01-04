AMix, package and seal tea with a variety of herbs and leaves. Rinse mason jars. Process moldy strawberries into compote. Grate carrots and then dry them in an appliance that looks like an oversized washing machine. “Others pay thousands of euros for a yoga retreat in India,” says Nadja Kroha. “We also spend a day peeling garlic for the soldiers at the front during our vacation.”

The Munich native works as a volunteer in Ukraine with her husband Robin and helps in a commercial kitchen to produce food packages for Ukrainian soldiers. In 2014, women in Lviv began to develop a recipe for borscht, the beetroot and white cabbage soup, which, dried and packed in bags, only needs to be poured with hot water by the frontline soldiers. This gave rise to the volunteer kitchen.