Ukraine. Volunteers who leave to fight the Russians. They think of joining the international brigades, they find themselves facing the Pentagon

These days, disruptive news is hitting the French public. We are not talking about the recent national political elections but about the interview released by the reporter Régis Le Sommier on the Ukrainian war on CNEWS TVFrench free-to-air news channel of the Canal + group.

Régis Le Sommier is a French journalist caliber, expert in war scenarios, deputy editor of the weekly Paris Matchhe has dealt with war theaters in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Mali, in the past he interviewed people like Barack Obama, General David Petraeus in Baghdad, the commander-in-chief of the US armed forces in Afghanistan Stanley McChrystal, was head of the US bureau of the weekly, he is therefore not just any journalist.

Le Sommier tells that he went with three French volunteers in Ukraine, after President Zelensky’s appeal to resist the Russians. One of the three French has been in the military previously while two of they had fought against ISIS in Rojava (Syria), alongside the Kurds, so here too we are talking about people with military experience, not inexperienced. They wanted to help the Ukrainians fight the Russians in the war zone. They thought they would find international brigades, based on the idea of ​​those in Spain in 1936. Instead, they had the surprise of running into the Americans.

Le Sommier recounts his direct experience of how, to join the Ukrainian army, volunteers must be “American approved”. As soon as they arrived they were almost arrested. She approached him an American soldiervery rough and violent, saying: “I’m in charge here, not the Ukrainians!”.

The American military even introduced himself, giving his name: he is a veteran of the war in Iraq. Le Sommier says he made some checks, thanks to his network of contacts and experience in similar scenarios and the man is really who he says he is.

When the US military found out that Le Sommier was a journalist, he got even more angryee ordered him to leave. In the meantime, he made the French volunteers remove the western SIMs from their cell phones, inserting new ones suited to the context and then made them sign almost a sort of contract for the war.

It is the Americans who are in charge of training and guiding the Ukrainians, these are the facts and someone accused of pro-Russian propaganda does not say so.

Le Sommier tells CNEWS: “Who’s in charge? They are the Americans, I saw it with my own eyes. Obviously, it is not the official US military ”.

Given the coup that the US orchestrated in Ukraine in 2014, as told by director Oliver Stone in the 2016 documentary “Ukraine in flames”, the testimony of French journalist Le Sommier has enormous impact.

“Beyond the romantic aspect of this war”, explains Le Sommier in the studio, referring to the resistance of the weakest Ukrainians to the overwhelming Russian military power, “Instead of being with the international brigades, I found myself facing the Pentagon”.

