It is up to the Ukrainian president to decide “when to negotiate”, it is Volodymyr Zelensky who “must be ready to sit down” at the negotiating table and “the conditions must be acceptable to him”. This is the position, reaffirmed by the spokesman of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby who answered questions from journalists on the hypothesis of a peace summit in Ukraine. Kirby then recalled that the Russian side is “not interested at all” in the negotiationsfor his part “there is zero inclination” to start talks.

“We have been talking with the Ukrainians for many, many months” about the negotiations, “President Zelensky said a 10-point proposal for what he calls a just peace and we are trying to work with his team to help him achieve it”, underlined Kirby, according to which the United States supports “steps towards peace”, but any proposal must have the support of the Ukrainian president to be “credible and sustainable “he said. According to Kirby, the current Russian aggression on Ukraine “is not the act of a nation that has a serious project of diplomacy at this moment”.

When asked about the point of a peace summit with world leaders, but without Russia, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, the spokesman replied: “We need to work with the Ukrainians”. “But where and when, or even if the Russians can be brought to the table, President Zelensky must decide – Kirby reiterated -. He must be ready to sit down and talk and the conditions must be acceptable to him, and then he can proceed to see if the Russians can be part of it”. But, he concluded, so far Vladimir Putin “has shown absolutely zero inclination” for peace, and Russia’s presence at the negotiating table is for now a “major academic question”.

The United States “does not encourage” Ukrainians to conduct attacks on Russian territory, reiterated the spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, regarding the drone attacks in Moscow, for which the Russians attribute to Kiev, and the new accusations relaunched by the Kremlin. The United States does not tell Ukraine “where to strike, how to conduct military operations, we give equipment, training and advice, but it is Zelensky, as commander-in-chief, who decides what to do militarily,” Kirby said. “That said, we are very clear in private and in public – he said -. We do not support attacks in Russia, we do not enable (Ukrainians) to carry them out, we do not encourage them and we do not want to see attacks in Russia conducted using American equipment”. . “We have no specific information indicating who is responsible, and we do not plan to launch an investigation because it would be inappropriate for us to do so,” Kirby said, in a reference to yesterday’s attacks in the Russian capital.

The Biden administration announced the shipment of more weapons and equipment to Ukraine worth an estimated $300 million with the latest military aid package including air defense systems. The United States will supply Ukraine with radar-guided AIM-7 air-to-air missiles for the first time, followed by munitions for drones.

“We welcome any peace proposal that could put an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, but “every proposal must be considered credible and sustainable and must have the support of President Volodymyr Zelensky”, said the spokesman of the Security Council White House National John Kirby, answering a question about the Vatican’s peacekeeping mission.