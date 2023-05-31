The United States is “clear, both privately and publicly, with Ukrainians that we do not support attacks on Russian territory.” This was reiterated by the spokesman of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, commenting on the recent attacks of drones over Moscow, without however saying whether Washington holds Kiev responsible. “We are still trying to gather information and understand what happened, I can’t tell you that we have definitive information at the moment,” he said speaking on CNN.

US TO UKRAINE: “NO ATTACKS IN RUSSIA”

“We will continue to give them what they need to defend themselves and Ukrainian territory, but we do not support attacks in Russia,” Kirby continued. we agree that Ukrainians have the right to self-defenseWhat we have said is that we don’t want to encourage or help attacks inside Russia because we don’t want the war to escalate.”

Kirby recalled that the Ukrainians have given assurances that the material supplied by the US will not be used for attacks on Russia. “I think we can all understand that if we wage what Putin advocates, a war against the West, against the United States, against NATO, there will be much more suffering across the continent,” he said. “When we supply a weapons system to Ukraine, they have to decide how to use it – he concluded – they have given us assurances that they will not use our equipment to strike inside Russia. But once we deliver it to them, it belongs to them”.

THE HYPOTHESIS: KIEV BEHIND THE LATEST ACTIONS IN RUSSIA

Unless Washington speaks publicly about any Ukrainian responsibilities in connection with the drone strikes on Moscowsources from Western countries are “convinced” that Ukraine is responsible for the series of actions on Russian territory, reports the Financial Times.

Ukraine “views targets in Russian-occupied territory and inside Russia as equally legitimate targets,” a Western official said, adding that Kiev believes these operations are for “defensive purposes.”

The British newspaper claims that the recent attacks on Russian territory have raised concern among Ukraine’s western allies, who have asked Kiev not to use weapons produced and donated by NATO to carry out this kind of raid.