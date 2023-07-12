L’Biden administration is secretly discussing whether to send long-range missiles to Ukraine. The writes it New York Timesciting American and European sources, and explaining that these are Atacms missile systems equipped with guided cruise missiles with a range of over 300 kilometers.

Kiev has long called for these missiles, calling them crucial to defeating the Russians, but so far the United States has opposed sending them, arguing that the fact that they can reach Russian territory or Crimea poses a dangerous risk of escalation of the conflict. Yesterday, however, during the NATO summit in Vilnius, France undertook to supply Kiev with Scalp long-range missiles, with a range of 250 kilometres, a weapon system similar to the Storm Shadows, which London delivered to Ukraine last May.

Now, as revealed by the Times, Washington is considering whether to follow their example by sending Atacms systems, with an even greater range. But the Pentagon warns that stocks of these missiles are only relatively low and sending them to Kiev could jeopardize US security interests in other parts of the world.