Ukraine | When Ukraine had just gained independence, the Finnish embassy in Kiev made a chillingly accurate assessment of the future

Ukrainians celebrate their new independence in Kiev in front of the Communist Party Central Committee building on August 25, 1991.

Ukraine became independent in 1991. Old documents of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs paint a picture of the turbulent beginnings of the young state. The secretary of the Finnish embassy made markings on the “Kiev horizon”, the accuracy of which in 2022 will be astounding.

Letter the foreign minister left Paavo Väyrynen signed. It was dated January 7, 1992, and addressed with the words “His Excellency,” the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine To Anatoliy Zlenko.

The letter was short, its content crude.