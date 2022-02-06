Ukraine “What they do to us, they can do to you too” – Ukrainians in the Helsinki region look forward to the future

The crisis on the Ukrainian-Russian border continues. HS asked what Ukrainians living in the metropolitan area think about the tense security situation and the threat of war.

Helsinki A group of worried Finno-Ugric Ukrainians have gathered in the Oodi café in the central library. They fear that the crisis on the Ukrainian-Russian border will spread to other parts of Europe.

On Saturday, Ukrainian activists held a demonstration in support of Ukraine in Helsinki.

Looking out the window of the café, it is difficult to imagine a crisis on the quiet streets of Helsinki. The setting sun of the afternoon draws a familiar silhouette on the horizon, which winds according to the shapes of the Parliament House, the National Museum and the Finlandia Hall.

Inside, in the warmth, people exchange news over a cup of coffee. Others are immersed in the stories of their books.

It’s a twinkling ordinary day, but the norm isn’t a matter of course, even here in the North, the capital of Russia’s northwestern border, says a theologian working on construction sites. Ivan Pryz.

“You have Russia as your border, we have Russia as your border. What they do to us can do for you. ”

Two thousand Ukrainian native speakers live in the Helsinki region. Many of them have moved to Finland for work.

Pryz more than 20 years ago, he moved from eastern Ukraine to Finland in pursuit of his wife. He and the three other Ukrainians sitting at the same coffee table are worried more than ever about the deteriorating situation in their country of birth, even though the country’s painful situation has been going on for years.

Let’s repeat.

February – March 2014 Russia occupied and annexed the Crimean peninsula Ukrainian bloody revolution as a result. Parliament of Ukraine separated the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych.

Since then, for eight years, Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists have been at war in eastern Ukraine in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, the “People’s Republics” whose independence has not been recognized by any state.

An estimated 15,000 people have died in the war in eastern Ukraine, and the freedoms of the people living in the region have been restricted in various ways.

Read more: The line of contact between Ukraine and the rebel provinces has broken up families, and there is no celebration in life: “Russia is being thrown like a dog”

At the turn of the year, the situation became even more complicated when Russia made direct demands for the expansion of the military alliance NATO to the east.

Russia has reportedly mobilized its troops on the Ukrainian border, which experts have interpreted as intent to attack. The defiance has rubbed gaps in the West.

According to Ukraine, Russia has also made numerous bomb threats and cyber attacks on the government’s website that disrupt the daily life. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the actions are part of a hybrid warfare in the eastern neighborhood.

Bomb threats are familiar to a photographer from the capital, Kiev Nadiya Fedorova. He has lived in Finland for more than half a year due to his wife’s IT work and is in daily contact with his relatives in Ukraine.

“People have been evacuated from shopping malls and schools. Ukraine’s cyber police say the threats are coming from Russia and the occupied territories. “

Bomb threats are wreaking havoc and destroying the economy. However, Russia has denied allegations of intent to attack and accused Ukraine of bomb threats.

Fedorova says she will start her day by first looking at the news to see if Russia has already launched an attack and whether the relatives are safe.

“It’s only a matter of time before the war escalates,” says Pryz, sitting opposite.

“ “We would just like to have the opportunity to develop our own country without someone holding a gun in our wake.”

In Ukraine, too people go to the library and have coffee and don’t always think about the threat of war. But at the same time, they are preparing for the worst-case scenario, says the chairman of the Association of Ukrainians in Finland, who has lived in Helsinki for 35 years. Vassili Goutsoul.

For example, Fedorova takes her own parents, who have prepared for a bad day by stockpiling food and medicine, among other things. People take first aid courses.

Former professional footballer, current entrepreneur Denys Pervov also talks to her mother, who works as a teacher, on a daily basis. Pervov is from Nikolaev in southern Ukraine, on the Black Sea coast near Odessa. He started as a goalkeeper for the AC club in Oulu in 2007.

“My mother says people try to live a normal life and talk less about politics and possible war. There is a compulsory civil protection course at the school so that even small children know what to do when they hear an alarm. ”

Finland Finno-Ukrainians sitting at a coffee table ask political decision-makers for a clearer role in the crisis.

“Some European countries have already expressed their readiness to support Ukraine. But we have not heard this good will from Finland, ”says Goutsoul.

There is a fairly unified view of NATO membership on the table. There is a majority of supporters.

“Finland and Ukraine cannot defend themselves alone. Neutrality does not work with Russia. Russia will be stopped only by a strong state and allies. Now we have them, ”Pryz explains.

Fedorova has also been disappointed with the brazen behavior of its eastern neighbor.

“We chose peace and gave up nuclear weapons in 1994 in exchange for security guarantees, but Russia has violated virtually everything agreed in the Budapest Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” he says.

