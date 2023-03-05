“Our full support for the Ukrainian people one year after Putin’s criminal invasion has never been in question. But I also believe that the left must continue to pursue a peaceful world, a future of peace, mobilize in this direction by demanding to the European Union a strong commitment and also a strong diplomatic political protagonism. The two things are not in contradiction”. This was said by the new secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, speaking with journalists in Florence, in Piazza Santa Croce, during the national demonstration of the trade unions in defense of the school and the Constitution.

“An enormous extraordinary republican and anti-fascist demonstration – underlined the national secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni – A beautiful and wonderful square that speaks of another country, of a country that wants to free itself from the social crisis, from the climate crisis, and from a moral crisis to which this bad right wants to condemn us”. “And from this square – he remarked – a new season can start. And these people tell us that it is time to build it”.

Today Fratoianni spoke about Ukraine in an interview with Il Manifesto. “Now with Schlein’s victory a change of line of the Democratic Party on the war in Ukraine? I don’t see signs in this direction – he said – and I’m sorry because, after a year, it is increasingly clear that this war cannot be resolved with a “military escalation. I’m not saying it, but also the US military leaders. Without a real diplomatic effort, peace is getting further away every day. Maybe it’s time to take note of it”. “And instead there is still a toxic narrative that from the beginning has fueled proscription lists in which the pacifists and the left – concluded Fratoianni – were Putin’s friends. But they don’t scare us: peace and disarmament are the big issues of the future”.