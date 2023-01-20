First modification: Last modification:
The city of Sloviansk, in the Donbass region of Ukraine, has been heavily attacked since the beginning of the Russian invasion almost a year ago. Thousands of its inhabitants left, but many others stayed. The city hospital has had to endure unprecedented workloads. Although today there is a certain calm, the traumas of this war are still very present. Special report by Catalina Gómez Ángel.
