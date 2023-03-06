Russia has used the new 1.5-ton UPAB-1500B glide bombs against Ukraine. Kiev confirmed the news through Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. But what is it? Equipped with an inertial and satellite navigation system, the bomb has a warhead weighing 1010 kg of high explosive and is designed to hit highly protected objects at a distance of up to 40 km, whereby the carrier must climb to a height of 14 km.

“This information is not new. They (the Russians) can use missiles from a distance, but they can also use guided aerial bombs. Why do we need F-16s or other aircraft? To counter this threat, to protect our cities and our villages,” said Yuri Ignat.

According to Defense Express, which cites anonymous sources, the device was used a few weeks ago in the Chernihiv region, where fragments with markings corresponding to UPAB-1500B were found.