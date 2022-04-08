This Friday a new massacre of civilians was recorded in Ukraine, this time at the Kramatorsk train station, in the Donbass region. Amid cross accusations between Russia and Ukraine, which point to each other as perpetrators of the crime, some Western powers, such as the United States, have already condemned the government of Vladimir Putin for what they define as a “crime against humanity”.

New massive attack against the civilian population of Ukraine. Just a week after the Bucha massacre became known, this Friday two projectiles hit a train station in Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region, leaving at least 52 civilians dead, among whom there would be five children, according to information from the AFP press agency.

At the time of the attack, about 4,000 civilians were at the railway station with the intention of going to other safer destinations in the country. According to the local mayor’s office and testimonies, several of the deceased were minors.

“There are many corpses, there are children… They are only children,” lamented one of the witnesses, according to the Reuters agency.

A Ukrainian policeman looks at the covered corpses outside the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine, hit by a shelling on April 8, 2022. © Fadel Senna / AFP

As with the Bucha massacre, the event left cross-accusations between Ukraine and Russia. kyiv blames Russian troops for the attack, while the Russian Defense Ministry has flatly denied responsibility.

“It is evil without limits (…) And if it is not punished, it will never stop,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted in a video posted on social media.

This new attack has also generated accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. This Friday, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, sent a message describing what happened as such.

“A pre-trial investigation has been launched for violations of the laws and customs of war. On April 8, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, in violation of International Humanitarian Law, launched missile attacks on the station of Kramatorsk train, where almost 4,000 civilians were waiting to be evacuated,” Venediktova said on social media, directly pointing to Russia as responsible for the deaths.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war. On April 8, 2022, the armed forces of the RF in violation of IHL launched missile strikes on the Kramatorsk railway station where almost 4,000 civilians were waiting to be evacuated. pic.twitter.com/G1koo8UzEY — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) April 8, 2022



Kramatorsk was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces, since 2014 it was under the control of pro-Russian separatists from the Donetsk region, which has seen a bloody conflict in recent years.

Russia’s position

Russia has denied any involvement in this indiscriminate killing of civilians. In fact, from the Donetsk People’s Republic – in favor of Russia – they accused the Ukrainian military for the bombing.

The Russian Defense Ministry maintained that the bombing was part of the offensive by a division of the Ukrainian Missile Troops, perpetrated from the town of Dobropolie, just 45 kilometers from Kramatorsk.

“The aim of the kyiv regime’s attack on the Kramatorsk railway station was to interrupt the mass outflow of residents of the city to use them as a ‘human shield’ to defend the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces, as in many other centers. population of Ukraine,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.





To support its argument, Moscow pointed out that the attack was carried out with a Tochka-U missile, a weapon that, according to the Kremlin, the Russian Army does not use and that is part of the Ukrainian arsenal in the conflict.

Although it is not proven that Russia has used these missiles in the Ukraine war, they have done so in the past; as well as the separatist forces of the Donetsk Oblast.

From the United States, the Pentagon confirmed that the missile was an SS-21 Scarab -as the Tochka-U is known outside the former Soviet Union territories-, although they assured that the motivation for the attack “is still not clear”.

Some experts doubt the veracity of the version of events that Russia has given, based on the different abuses against civilians for which the nation has already been singled out. However, these claims are not verified.

“Russia specifically chose the type of missile because the Ukrainian Army also has it, as a preplanned measure to say they don’t use that system, which is an old system,” said Justin Bronk, a researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in London. to the AP agency.

Days earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry mentioned that it was planning attacks on Ukrainian military positions in Kramatorsk. And, on the same Friday, he claimed to have used high-precision missiles to attack three train stations in Donbass, which, he claimed, contained military equipment from Ukrainian reservists. Then the Ministry itself denied any involvement.

shock in the international community

According to a video released by the Ukrainian authorities and verified by the France 24 newsroom, one of the missiles carried a message in Russian written in white paint on one side: “for our children.”

Unicef, the United Nations Children’s Fund, immediately condemned the attack at the train station against the civilian and “defenseless” population.

“We still don’t know how many children have been killed or injured in the attack, but we fear the worst,” said Murat Sahin, UNICEF representative in Ukraine.

Ukrainian servicemen stand next to a fragment of a Tochka-U missile with “for our children” written in Russian, on a lawn after a Russian shelling at the Kramatorsk train station, Ukraine, on Friday, April 8, 2022. © Bram Janssen/AP

The international community also condemned the attack. The head of French diplomacy, Jean-Yves le Drian, called it a “crime against humanity”.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, also condemned the events.

“It is very cynical to have written ‘for our children’ on one of the missiles,” said the leader of the European organization from Bucha, where she has traveled to condemn the massacre and pay tribute to the victims.

Von der Leyen and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger are scheduled to go to kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It was important to start my visit in Bucha. Because in Bucha our humanity was shattered. My message to Ukrainian people: Those responsible for the atrocities will be brought to justice. Your fight is our fight. I’m in Kyiv today to tell you that Europe is on your side. pic.twitter.com/oVEUOPDuD6 – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 8, 2022



For his part, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, directly pointed to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for the deaths in Kramatorsk.

“The attack on a Ukrainian station is a new horrible atrocity committed by Russia, affecting civilians who were trying to get out and get to safety,” said the leader of the White House.

This Friday, the European Union approved its fifth round of sanctions against Russia for the invasion, with a ban on the import of Russian coal and sanctions on oligarchs and banks associated with the Russian government.

As a countermeasure, the Russian Justice Ministry announced the revocation of the permits of several leading international organizations in the country, such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, which have accused Russian troops of committing war crimes in Ukraine. The Russian Justice Ministry said the organizations violated a national law, although it did not specify which one.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, civilians have been the main victims. This Friday, the United Nations confirmed that at least 1,626 civilians have died and 2,267 more have been injured as a result of the conflict. At the same time, more than 10 million people have had to leave their homes, four million of them as refugees. In the midst of negotiations and the gradual withdrawal of Russian troops, innocent people die every day in different parts of the country.

With Reuters, AP, AFP and local media