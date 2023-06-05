Are the NATO countries’ weapons delivered to Ukraine for the war with Russia really kept in safety as foreseen by the agreement signed by Kiev? Is it possible instead that today they are in the hands of non-Ukrainian fighters? According to recent revelations made by US sources to the ‘Washington Post’, images in hand, it could be exactly like this.

The complaint of the ‘Washington Post’

According to US sources quoted by the Post, pro-Ukrainian fighters who last week launched a cross-border raid in the Russian region of Belgorod used four tactical means offered to Ukraine by the United States and Polandat least two of which were captured by Russian forces, rifles supplied by Belgium and the Czech Republicand at least one AT-4 anti-tank weapon used by American and other Western forces.

Three of the ambush and mine protection aircraft (MRAPS) brought to Russia were supplied by the US and the fourth by Poland. The raids were signed by Freedom Legion to Russia coordinated by former deputy Ilya Ponomarev, and by Russian Volunteer Corps (Rdk), formations made up of Russian speakers, some of whom are ultra-nationalists. The Legion is part of an International Legion, staffed by volunteers and controlled by Ukrainian military. The Rdk is an independent group.

Irritation of Belgium: “Clarifications”

“Our Defense Ministry and our intelligence agencies have started an investigation and we are requesting information to determine what exactly happened,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, stating that clarifications will be sought from Ukraine regarding the revelations published in recent days by the Washington Post.

“The European weapons are supplied to Ukraine on condition that they are used on Ukrainian territory – the premier recalled – with the intention of defending it and we have strict control measures to ensure that this is the case”, he added today speaking on Belgian radio. De Croo then did not want to go too far about the possible consequences if the news from the Post were confirmed: “We don’t want to anticipate the times – he said – but we are analyzing the situation and we are taking it very seriously”.