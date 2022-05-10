In addition to the thousands of deaths and the millions of people injured and displaced, the war in Ukraine has had consequences in different sectors of the world related to the production of raw materials such as flour, malt, beer, compound feed, industrial metals, vegetable oils and fats, and also the energy and oil industry.

(It might interest you: War in Ukraine already leaves at least eight million internally displaced persons)

Russia is a global exporter of industrial metals such as aluminium, nickel and palladium, and the reduction in the import of these raw materials due to international sanctions has increased the prices of metals and intermediate products around the world.

(It might interest you: Putin has no intention of ending the war in Ukraine, according to the US)

Consequently, the most affected industries are related to the manufacture of metal products, machinery, electrical materials, and the automobile industry, which also affect supply in global value chains.

Another of the sectors affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the agri-food sector. This is due to the increase in the prices of raw materials such as feed and fertilizers, and also to the shortage of some supplies from Russia and Ukraine such as corn, sunflower oil, rye and mineral fertilizers.

This effect has a direct impact on the prices of meat and dairy products.

Fuel prices in Germany on the rise, in the face of the energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine. Photo: EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

For its part, the price of gas, crude oil and oil continue to rise, threatening the transport of goods worldwide and the tourism sector.

In addition, the impact on the energy sector affects processes related to the chemical and metallurgical industry and the production of industrial gases, mineral products and paper.

Likewise, the fishing production in the Ukraine has also been affected due to the noise of the shelling that makes the fish go to the bottom of the sea.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More world news:

-Massacres in the prisons of Ecuador: What is behind?

-Keys to the diaspora of Colombians who risk their lives for ‘El Hueco’

-Yolanda Martínez: Prosecutor confirms that body found is hers