During a meeting, which took place in Kiev on 21 February, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, agreed that Italy would play a key role in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Italy is ready to contribute significantly to the multi-agency donor coordination platform that brings together Ukraine, the G7, the International Financial Institutions and other key partners, drawing on the experience of its companies in key sectors. Italy will also ensure transparency, inclusiveness and a reform-oriented process.

The Ukrainian government has recognized the importance of the Italian contribution to the reconstruction and rapid recovery of the country. On April 26, Italy and Ukraine co-organized a bilateral conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome to discuss the type of support and cooperation needed for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine and committed to close coordination on these matters through a strengthening of bilateral cooperation. This conference, reads the joint statement released at the end of the conference, sends a strong message of cooperation between Ukrainian and Italian companies in terms of new economic reality and willingness to work together in the framework of the effectiveness of sanctions to ensure economic stability and the prosperity of both nations.

As a concrete result of the Conference, Italy and Ukraine finalized the following Memorandum of Understanding:

– Memorandum of Understanding between the ICE Agency and the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security and the Ukrainian Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources for cooperation on sustainable development and environmental protection

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (Mimit) and the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy for technical cooperation in the industrial field

– Memorandum of understanding and cooperation on the Italian Agri-Food Model for the reconstruction and food security of Ukraine between the Ukrainian Agri Council Public Union and the Italian supply chain, Coldiretti.

Italy and Ukraine also took note of the imminent signing of the following agreements between the local authorities of the two countries:

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Emilia Romagna Region and the Kharkiv Regional Council

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Tuscany Region and the Kyiv Regional Council.

Under the supervision of the Italian and Ukrainian governments, several Italian and Ukrainian companies have signed Memoranda of Understanding:

– Memorandum of Understanding between Mer Mec SpA and JSC Ukrainian Railways, for diagnostic technologies and services for JSC “Ukrainian Railways”

– Memorandum of understanding between WeBuild and Ukrhydroenergo Energy Company, for a collaboration aimed at the construction of hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine (signed by the parties on 04.25.2023).

Italy will support Ukraine in addressing the urgent humanitarian needs generated by the war of Russian aggression, in rapidly rebuilding the destroyed critical and social infrastructure and restoring livelihoods, and in creating the best possible conditions for the reconstruction of the social fabric -economic of the country. To this end, the Italian government is evaluating:

– additional funds and subsidized loans from the Italian Cooperation for an amount of 160 million euros for 2023, for humanitarian needs and resilience and rapid recovery projects, in parallel with the establishment of an office of the Italian Cooperation Agency in Kiev .

– the Ministry of Economy and Finance will contribute to the EIB Fund “EU for Ukraine” with a guarantee of 100 million euros

– make use of the collaboration established through the Memorandum of Understanding between the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and the Ukrainian Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources in the field of sustainable development and environmental protection in order to support the green transition in Ukraine and help Kiev achieve the objectives established by international agreements on climate and environmental protection of which Italy is a signatory. To achieve this goal, Italy will use all available climate-related financial instruments.

– In addition, Italian companies operating in the energy sector will donate equipment to improve and restore the resilience of Ukrainian energy and civil infrastructures, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and the Italian Civil Protection.

The Italian Cooperation has also concluded:

– a contribution agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), for the extraordinary allocation of 10 million euros to the Ukrainian company Ukrenergo to support the rapid recovery and energy security in Ukraine.

The Italian Ministry of Culture foresees the activation of collaborations in the following areas:

– advanced 3D modeling of churches in Kiev (Church of the Savior in Berestovo; Church of All Saints) to obtain digital documentation in case of damage

– support from the “Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage” in the search for stolen cultural assets

– the two Governments acknowledge the contribution of the European Competence Center for the Conservation of Cultural Heritage, coordinated by the Italian National Institute of Nuclear Physics, in saving the digital documentation of the Ukrainian cultural heritage, transferring the related datasets to community servers.

– Assorestauro, the association of Italian companies operating in the sector of restoration and conservation of cultural heritage, is ready to provide its expertise and services to the Ukrainian government.

The Ministry of Health will assist the Superhumans Center by:

– making available, under coordination by the Ministry itself, the solid expertise of Italian Centers of excellence in the field of prostheses, reconstructive surgery and rehabilitation, such as the Rizzoli Institute for Scientific Hospitalization and Care (Ircss), the Santa Lucia Foundation ( Ircss), the Bambin Gesù Pediatric Hospital and the Inail Prosthesis Center in Budrio

– realizing, thanks to the coordination of the ISS, a Telemedicine program for the Ukrainian population in the Lviv region.

Ice Agency will grant:

– Free space/set-up for the Ukraine Pavilion in six major Italian trade fairs: Salone del Mobile, Cersaie (building materials), Cosmoprof (cosmetics), Eima (agritech), Tuttofood/Cibus, Marmomac.

– Free access to the ICE Agency’s “365” export platform and its cooperation with the Ukrainian “Nazovni” export promotion platform.

Simest, as manager of public funds and with its own funds, will encourage Exports and Foreign Direct Investments of Italian companies willing to support the Reconstruction of Ukraine, through dedicated financial instruments, such as:

– Support for export credits, in order to relaunch the export of capital goods and services to Ukraine (also functional to the realization of larger investments in the country), through the offer of medium-long term deferred payments and contributions to more advantageous interest rates.

– Subsidized loans with more favorable conditions to strengthen the balance sheet of the Italian supply chain of companies intending to invest in Ukraine;

– Direct investments in joint ventures and foreign branches of Italian companies set up in Ukraine in order to carry out projects or create new production units in the country.

Sace is ready to:

– relaunch its activity in Ukraine within a framework of international financial support aimed at promoting the realization of strategic projects, including utilities, infrastructure and energy services;

– resume operations interrupted in 2022 due to the conflict (for a total amount of around €500 million) and support new operations, mainly in the healthcare and infrastructure sectors, for a total amount of around €1 billion.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will guarantee its support for the reconstruction of Ukraine:

– as manager of Italian public funds and European guarantees available for development finance purposes;

– contributing to the promotion of coordinated initiatives at European and international level together with other financial institutions and multilateral development banks.

Italy and Ukraine have agreed to organize the Conference for the Recovery of Ukraine in 2025 in Italy.