“Following Silvio Berlusconi’s statements on Ukraine, we have decided to cancel our study days in Naples” planned for next June. This was announced by the president of the EPP and of the parliamentary group of the Popular in Brussels, the Bavarian Manfred Weber, via social media. “Support for Ukraine is not optional: Antonio Tajani and Forza Italia in the European Parliament have our full support. We continue to collaborate with the Italian government on EU matters”, he concludes.