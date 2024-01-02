Ukrainian President Zelensky is in trouble: polls down and pessimism growing

After 22 months of conflict against Russiathe popularity of the government in sharp decline and the imminent approach of presidential elections in Washington for the year 2024 which could complicate support forUkrainePresident Volodymyr Zelensky he's definitely in trouble. Caught in a vice, he wonders how long his people will support him. Just think that his popularity she came down from 98%at the beginning of the war, al 60% current. So the “Corriere della Sera” reconstructs the political events, both internal and external, of leader of Kiev.

Although the Ukrainian president has promised that in 2024 the Russian enemy “will be annihilated”, according to the Courier, the former comedian has five problems to deal with. “To the European Council of Decembergot a politically important victory, with the yes to the start of negotiations for Ukraine's entry into the EU. But […] thanks to the opposition of […] Orbán, i 50 billion euros promised by the Europeans still remain suspended. […] Similar situation in the United States, where the new tranche of 61 billion dollars of aid, of which 44 billion is military, decided by President Biden are blocked by the Republican majority, who wants to link them to more severe measures against illegal immigration from Mexico. Zelensky's concern is evident: […] especially since the sinister shadow of looms on the horizon Donald Trump”.

READ ALSO: Putin-Zelensky back and forth: “We have the initiative”. “Big Victory”

“There popularity has declined: Only 54% of Ukrainians are convinced that the country is on the right path. It's a signal, that a certain war weariness it also makes its way among the population. Zelensky's popularity is also declining, dropping from 98% at the start of the war to 60% now. The growing pessimism it derives from the disappointment of the expectations that were linked to the counter-offensive, which were shattered in the defensive system erected by the Russians. The war of attrition in the long run makes use of Moscow's greatest human and military reserves […] the Ukrainian people continue to believe in their army, but they trust less in Zelensky's leadership skills, who would also often interfere in strategic choices.”

“Not to mention the Union Sacrée of the beginning which is only a memory. In November the disagreements between Zelensky and the military leadersin particular the Chief of Staff Zaluzhnywho in an interview with “The Economist” admitted the failure of the counteroffensiveimmediately contradicted by the president”.

The mayor of Kiev: “Zelensky has always denied that we would lead to war”

The other thorn in the side, underlines the Corriere della Sera, “is the mayor of Kievthe former world boxing champion Vitali KlitschkoThat […] criticized the president: “People wonder why we were not better prepared for this war. Because Zelensky denied until the end that it would come to this. There was too much information that did not correspond to reality. Of course we can lie to our people and to our partners, but not forever.”

Finally, Zelensky “has to deal with thePutin's obstinacy, […] the Kremlin dictator feels strong again, supported bygrowing economy and by a favorable military situation. He has already sent an entire generation to die, but the dead don't matter to him. It will happen in March re-elected for the fifth time, without opponents, for another six years. He says he wants to end the conflict, but only when his demands are satisfied.”

READ ALSO: Ukraine, Zelensky is smart about the elections and tries to postpone them. The USA…

Subscribe to the newsletter

