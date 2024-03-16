Ukraine needs weapons and ammunition in the war against Russia. The European Union, in the international context dominated by the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, plans to have an annual production capacity of 1.7 million artillery ammunition by “the end of 2024”, rising to “2 million” of pieces per year in 2025 and to exceed 2 million between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, as explained by senior EU officials.

By the end of March, they added, the EU will have delivered 550 thousand bullets to Ukraineagainst the million promised months ago, but to these must be added the bullets delivered to Kiev bilaterally by the member states, the data of which are covered by secrecy but are “substantial”, and those purchased by Ukraine from the member states, for which the The EU does not have aggregate data.

The European Commission in particular has allocated the 500 million euros provided for by the law to support the production of ammunition (ASAP). The Commission has selected 31 projects to help European industry increase the production and availability of ammunition. The selected projects cover five areas: explosives, powder, projectiles, missiles and test and reconditioning certification. ASAP will focus on powder and explosives, which are bottlenecks in the production of ammunition shells, and will allocate about three-quarters of the program to these sectors.

The program will support projects that increase annual production capacity by more than 10,000 tons of powder and more than 4,300 tons of explosives. The Commission also launched the work program for the Instrument for Strengthening the European Defense Industry through Joint Procurement (Edirpa) and the fourth annual work program of the European Defense Fund (EDF).

The European effort “is not enough”, the officials added, “and for this reason we propose other measures for the EU industry to be able to satisfy demand”. Controls on ammunition exports had been proposed by the Commission, but member states had rejected them (the problem is not so much production capacity, but the fact that a substantial part of European production is exported to countries other than Ukraine).

Although the fact that EU industries are able to export is a sign of their “competitiveness”, the Commission continues to think that, in the case of a crisis like the one in Ukraine, it should be possible to redirect orders, giving priority to Kiev in deliveries.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, spoke in the last few hours with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, to thank him for his “personal efforts” aimed at guaranteeing the Alliance's support for the Eastern European country. In a post on the social network

“We have coordinated positions ahead of the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in April. Ukraine welcomes efforts to increase NATO's role in providing Ukraine with everything it needs to repel Russian aggression” , he added.