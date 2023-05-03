He added that “Russia may be in the process of preparing a large-scale attack on Ukraine because of the allegations of the Kremlin attack,” adding: “These attacks do not achieve or change anything in the course of the battle.”

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it had shot down two Ukrainian drones and accused Kiev of trying to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Two marches targeted the Kremlin…the two devices were disabled,” the Kremlin said in a statement, describing the operation as “a terrorist act and an attempt to assassinate the President of the Russian Federation.”

During the press briefing of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov today, Wednesday, he said that President Vladimir Putin was present at his residence on the outskirts of Moscow in “Novo-Ogaryovo”, and was not harmed, and his schedule had not changed.

The Russian presidency confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the attempted attack on the Kremlin.