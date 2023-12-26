Analyst Chen: Ukraine will lose even more territories if the conflict continues

Military commentator Chen Xi suggested what consequences the continuation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would lead to. This is what he's talking about wrote in an article for the Sohu portal.

Chen Xi warned Ukraine against continuing the conflict with Russia and warned that in this case the country would lose even more territory.

“What Kyiv can do now is to stop the conflict in time so as not to lose even more land,” the analyst noted.

The author recalled that many Ukrainian politicians have already called for an end to the conflict. For example, the secretary of the Rada Committee on National Security, Colonel Roman Kostenko, stated that Kyiv does not have the resources necessary for victory.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, admitted that Marinka had come under the control of the Russian army. He explained that he had to abandon his position because the city was completely destroyed as a result of the fighting.