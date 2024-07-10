Bloomberg: Ukraine is unhappy that NATO will not extend it an invitation to join the alliance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s team is unhappy that the country will not receive an invitation to join NATO at the alliance’s summit in Washington, reports Bloomberg, citing a source.

It is noted that Kyiv was not satisfied with the wording about “irreversible” entry into the alliance, which will be included in the draft declaration of the summit. “Zelensky’s team is unhappy with this approach, stating that if the country wants something, it is an official invitation to the alliance,” the agency writes.