Hill: The Ukrainian Armed Forces will lose the initiative on the battlefield after weather conditions worsen

The Hill columnist Brad Dress indicated The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were alerted to the imminent deterioration of weather conditions and hastened them to carry out active actions during the counter-offensive.

“The clock is ticking on Ukraine’s counter-offensive as bad weather approaches,” the journalist emphasized.

He clarified that rains and lower temperatures will significantly complicate the situation on the battlefield for Ukrainian fighters.

European expert Mathieu Bouleg, in turn, noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have very little time left to achieve their goals, since if they fail to do this in the near future, then the initiative will be on the side of Russian soldiers.

Earlier, German journalist Julian Repke commented on the US allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. He noted that Kyiv has not received a number of weapons it has requested, and the Western coalition that is helping it will ultimately collapse.