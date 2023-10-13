Former CIA analyst Johnson: Ukraine is sidelined because of Israel

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson believes that Ukraine will be sidelined in the coming months due to the situation with Israel. This is what he’s talking about stated in an interview with the Dialogue Works YouTube channel.

According to Johnson, Ukraine will soon become “that red-haired stepson, that child in the family who gets only cast-offs.” “He eats not first, but last,” said the ex-CIA officer.

The expert also believes that such a situation will make it difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces “to even maintain their positions.”