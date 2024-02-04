Ex-Pentagon employee Brian: the capital of Ukraine will be moved from Kyiv to Lviv

The Ukrainian authorities will have to move the capital from Kyiv to Lviv if the Russian army breaks through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a large-scale offensive begins. Former Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan wrote about this in article for Weapons and Strategy.

Brian explains the choice of Lvov by its proximity to the Polish border, which will allow the city to be covered by Polish air defense forces.