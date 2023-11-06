Azarov: Ukraine may lose the rest of its exports due to failures of the electronic system

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) predicted that Ukraine would lose the remaining exports due to failures in the electronic system introduced by President Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the politician, this time the “e-Cherga” system, which notifies about the situation with the queue at the border, is not working correctly. Because of this, the queues of trucks leaving the country have grown three to four times, and the average waiting time is 10-15 days.

He added that due to the huge queues, rates per flight increased by several hundred dollars, and the cost of delivering cargo from Ukraine to Europe became three times more expensive than from China.

“Ukraine may lose the rest of its exports due to the failure of the “state in a smartphone” introduced by Zelensky. We got it done!” – Azarov was indignant.

In September, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina said that after the cancellation of the grain deal, the republic was in a situation of survival.