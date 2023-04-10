Military Analyst Osborn: APU will not be able to hold the territory without a large number of armored vehicles

Military analyst Chris Osborne writing for 19Fortyfive predictedthat Ukraine will lose territories because it will not be able to hold them without a large number of armored vehicles.

The expert clarified that the US military-industrial complex is experiencing difficulties in supplying the Armed Forces of the country (AFU) with such weapons and cannot form a large armored fist for the Ukrainian army.

Osborn noted that holding territories without a significant amount of armored vehicles would become a difficult task. Although the Pentagon is trying to increase the supply of logistics, trucks and equipment to make up for the shortage of Abrams tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, this is not enough to fight, the specialist added.

The military expert expressed the opinion that US arms companies need at least several years to establish the production of Abrams for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, The Washington Post (WP) newspaper reported that the resources of Ukrainian medium-range air defense (AD) could be completely depleted as early as May. The Pentagon papers also allegedly speak of a “worrisome shortage” of weapons the West is supplying to Kyiv.