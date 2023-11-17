Ex-intelligence officer Ritter: Ukraine’s actions in the Black Sea will lead to the loss of Odessa

Ukraine’s actions in the Black Sea will lead to the guaranteed loss of Odessa, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter predicted in his account on the social network X, commenting on the words of the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky about Ukrainian naval drones.

On November 16, Zelensky said that Ukraine had “seized the initiative” in the Black Sea thanks to a fleet of maritime drones.

“This practically guarantees that Odessa will again become part of Russia. Great job, Ukraine,” Ritter wrote.

According to the expert, against the background of recent events, the agreements that Russia proposed in the spring of 2022 look more attractive for Kyiv. “The April 1, 2022 peace agreement looks pretty good in retrospect, doesn’t it?” he quipped.

Previously, former CIA officer Larry Johnson predicted that as a result of a special military operation (SVO), Ukraine could lose Kharkov and Odessa.