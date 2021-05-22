Former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Muzhenko predicted that Kiev would lose access to the Black and Azov Seas. He told about this on the air. Youtube-channel “Apostrophe”.

According to the military, the threat of the creation of Novorossiya persists, and it concerns, first of all, the southern and eastern regions of the country, such as the Kherson region, Odessa, the North Crimean Canal. He added that similar predictions were made by US Generals Philip Breedlove and Ben Hodges.

“Accordingly, then the Sea of ​​Azov is already becoming a de facto internal sea of ​​the Russian Federation, and, by and large, the Black Sea in that situation also becomes almost completely controlled by the Russian Federation,” Muzhenko concluded.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko called the condition for the resumption of water supplies from the Dnieper to the Crimea. According to him, this will become possible after the “demilitarization and de-occupation” of the peninsula.