MWM: The US may force Ukraine to the negotiating table over Israel

The United States can use the escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict to “save face” in Ukraine by forcing Kyiv to begin peace negotiations with Russia. About it writes Military Watch Magazine (MWM).

“With Ukraine increasingly unable to achieve its military goals, diverting ammunition to Israel could be a way for the Western bloc to save face by reducing investment and forcing Kiev back to the negotiating table,” the article says.

The publication indicates that, according to officials, the shells could be sent to Israel in the coming weeks.

At the same time, the material says, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been unable to recover for several months after unsuccessful attempts to carry out an offensive, losing tens of thousands of their soldiers.

The lack of weapons has long been a problem for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the article notes. At the same time, the Russian defense industry has seriously increased the production of ammunition for a number of key combat systems.

Earlier, former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the Russian military destroyed almost all the equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He emphasized that the Western media are telling lies about the situation on the line of contact.