Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Muraev, on the air of the Nash TV channel, predicted that Ukraine would split into four parts. It is reported by RIA News…

“We understand that Yugoslavia was not the last country that was divided in the last century, in this century, it will most likely be Ukraine,” he said.

According to the politician, Western countries such as Poland, Hungary and Romania pursue their own goals, investing money in adjacent Ukrainian territories free of charge, as well as actively distributing their passports to Ukrainians.

“We are not economically viable, we are not able to support ourselves, we have no future prospects, we live on credit,” Muraev said.

Earlier, Valentin Zemlyansky, director of energy programs at the Center for World Economy and International Relations of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is afraid of the “street” and does not hear those who voted for him. According to the expert, with such an approach, the head of state will not be able to build a successful country.