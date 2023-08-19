Former CIA Analyst Johnson: Armed Forces Not Ready to Fight Without NATO Support

The Ukrainian army will not be able to continue fighting if it is not helped by NATO allies. This was stated by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson on air YouTube-Dialogue Works channel.

He noted that today “Kyiv is completely dependent on Washington.” Johnson believed that if NATO stopped helping Ukraine financially, then the whole country would “disappear in a few weeks.” In terms of timing, he determined that a similar failure for Ukraine could occur about two weeks after the end of support for NATO.

The former CIA analyst also suggested that the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front, despite today’s assistance from the White House, will continue to deteriorate anyway. The Ukrainian troops suffered too great losses, and Kyiv will not be able to make up for them in full, the expert said. In addition, ammunition is gradually running out in allied warehouses, and there are not enough equipment and tanks that the North Atlantic Alliance can transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recently, a former CIA analyst announced the imminent surrender of Kyiv. At that moment, Johnson noted that the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield would lead to the cessation of military assistance from the West. After that, the Kyiv authorities will have no choice but to stop fighting and surrender.

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will no longer be able to get out of the conflict alive, the former CIA analyst said. Johnson explained that against the backdrop of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were unsuccessful at the front, Western allies are increasingly speaking negatively about the Kyiv authorities.