Ex-intelligence officer Ritter: Ukraine is trying to hold out until the start of the rainy season

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to hold out until the start of the rainy season to freeze hostilities. About it stated former US Army intelligence officer Scott Ritter on the Ask the Inspector show.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering irreparable losses. “Sooner or later she [Украину] collapse awaits. (…) Now the Ukrainians are trying with all their might to keep their counteroffensive afloat until the start of the mud season, when they can freeze hostilities,” Ritter said.