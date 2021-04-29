The head of the Center for Health Economics of the Kiev School of Economics, Yuriy Ganichenko, said during a press conference that Ukraine could become the leader in deaths from coronavirus in Europe in the next two weeks, he said. Interfax…

According to the expert, the incidence of coronavirus in Ukraine is declining and should continue to fall after the Easter holidays, but at a slower pace. At the same time, he does not predict a sharp reduction in the high level of infection.

Now Ukraine is in second place in terms of mortality from COVID-19 among European countries with a population of more than 10 million people. Over the past two weeks, 13.6 deaths per 100 thousand population have been recorded in the country. In total, during the pandemic, more than two million cases were detected in the country, the official mortality statistics are more than 45 thousand people.

Earlier, the Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov announced the intention of the authorities to transfer Kiev from the red to the yellow zone of the spread of coronavirus, which will allow the abolition of the strict quarantine regime. The number of new infections in the city has been steadily decreasing over the past few weeks, partly due to the previously announced lockdown, he said.