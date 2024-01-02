Telegraph: The West may turn away from Ukraine because of Russia's successes

The West may turn away from Ukraine and stop helping it because of Russia's successes. Robert Clark, a military expert at the British analytical center Civitas, wrote about this in a column for the Telegraph.

The analyst pointed out that Kyiv's allies are beginning to signal a lack of patience, leading to cuts in military and economic assistance. At the same time, he admitted, Russian industry is ahead of the EU and Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s 2024 could end in brutal betrayal,” Clark predicted. “Kyiv is in a much darker position than it was a year ago.”

On January 2, former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder said that political changes in the United States and the activity of potential presidential candidate Donald Trump affect the amount of assistance to Ukraine. The diplomat admitted that Ukraine would lose US assistance. Therefore, he assumed that Kyiv would lose to Moscow in the first half of 2024.