Russia can at any time bring down any branch of the Ukrainian economy in response to the water blockade of Crimea, predicted the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Chervonenko. It is reported by RIA News…

On the air of the Nash TV channel, Chervonenko stressed that Ukraine is trying to designate the issue of water supply in Crimea as a kind of “red line”, it is Kiev that violates international law, as it deprives people of water. In his opinion, such actions fall under the concept of genocide – environmental and humanitarian. “You don’t understand that one day the market will come crashing down on us. Any way – from electricity. The Belarusian nuclear power plant (power plant. – approx. “Lenta.ru”) will be thrown, and everything will fall down here, “the politician warned.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia decided to provide Crimea and Sevastopol with subsidies from the government reserve fund. The budgets of the constituent entities received a total of about 3.3 billion rubles to solve the problem of water supply. According to Deputy Minister Sergei Nazarov, in order to solve the problem of water supply, the authorities are using “flexible response tactics” in Crimea and are trying to support the system in a targeted manner.

In April 2014, the water supply from the Dnieper to the Crimean Peninsula through the North Crimean Canal was closed. In 2017, Ukraine built a dam in the Kherson region, which cut off fresh water supply, after which the peninsula began to experience problems with the supply of water. In October 2020, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a decision to allocate more than 50 billion rubles to Crimea to provide water supply, and President Vladimir Putin assured that the authorities did not intend to save money on solving the problem of water supply in Crimea.