Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen proposed accepting Ukraine into the alliance within new borders, without lost territories, that is, without Crimea and Donbass. His words are quoted by the Guardian.

The time has come to take the next step and invite Ukraine to NATO. We need a new European security architecture that places Ukraine at the heart of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen ex-NATO Secretary General

The former secretary general of the political bloc stressed that the issue of Ukraine’s accession cannot be postponed until next year.

Excluding Russia-controlled territories from NATO will reduce the threat of conflict with it

Rasmussen noted that excluding Russia-controlled territories from NATO would reduce the threat of conflict with Moscow. At the same time, Ukraine’s entry into the bloc does not necessarily mean a freeze in hostilities.

However, thanks to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, Russia will avoid attacks deep into Ukrainian territory, which will allow Kyiv to build up its forces and once again reach the front line, the former Secretary General is confident.

Russia needs to send a clear signal that any violation of NATO territory will be met with a response Anders Fogh Rasmussen ex-NATO Secretary General

The publication notes that on the eve of the next summit of the North Atlantic Alliance, discussions are underway about attracting military specialists to study issues related to Ukraine’s membership in NATO. In particular, the issue of demarcating the front line is being discussed to show where the territory considered part of the political bloc begins.

In August, NATO Secretary General Stian Jenssen’s chief of staff admitted that the conflict with Russia would be resolved if Ukraine renounced territory and received alliance membership in return. However, he later retracted his words, noting that they were “part of a broader discussion about possible future scenarios in Ukraine.” According to Jenssen, he should not have said that.

The Ukrainian authorities did not like the words about a possible exchange of territories for NATO membership. The country’s President Vladimir Zelensky called them a provocation and refused to consider such a proposal.

The DPR called promises to accept Ukraine into NATO a psychological operation

Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin called the West’s promises to accept Ukraine into NATO or the European Union (EU) as a psychological operation.

Thus, he commented on statements in the Ukrainian media that Kyiv’s counter-offensive was supposedly just a psychological special operation, and in fact there had been no offensive actions yet.

Everything is not real. Only hundreds of thousands of coffins are real for Ukrainians and their families. But a real psychological operation can be called promises to admit Ukraine to NATO and the European Union Ian Gagin Advisor to the head of the DPR

Earlier, former adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Alexey Arestovich showed his 14-point political program for the Eastern European republic. In particular, he called for demanding NATO membership with a commitment to resolve territorial issues through political rather than military means.

What is known about Ukraine’s path to NATO?

The issue of Ukraine’s membership in NATO was supposed to be a key topic at the North Atlantic Alliance summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, 2023.

The countries of the bloc once again confirmed that they would continue to help Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, but did not issue an official invitation to Ukraine to join NATO.

The event was attended by President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. The politician was pleased with the results of the summit and said that he was confident that the country would join NATO in the future.

Then-Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said he expected his country to be accepted into the alliance in the summer of 2024. He expressed hope that Ukraine will be granted membership at the next summit, which will be held in Washington.

First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim noted that Ukraine will be able to join NATO if all member countries of the alliance agree to this. However, she did not give specific dates.

At the end of October, the head of NATO’s nuclear policy directorate, Jessica Cox, said that Kyiv is not yet ready to join the alliance. According to her, the Ukrainian side still has a lot of work to do. At the same time, NATO says that it expresses support for rapprochement with Kiev.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna reported that Kyiv is ahead of schedule in implementing the decisions of the NATO summit in Vilnius, which bring Ukraine closer to joining the North Atlantic Alliance.

At the same time, some politicians spoke out against the state joining the bloc until certain conditions were met. According to The New Yorker, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told US President Joe Biden before the NATO summit in Vilnius that he opposes directly inviting Ukraine into the alliance.

Later, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger, in an interview with Evropeyskaya Pravda, denied Berlin’s opposition to Kyiv’s membership in NATO.

In September, Poland categorically rejected the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. Ukraine’s entry into the military alliance would mean NATO’s entry into a war with Russia, explained Polish President Andrzej Duda.

NATO is denying Ukraine membership due to hostilities, explained NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. According to him, Ukraine will become a member of the alliance, this was announced at the summit in Vilnius in July. The most important thing is that at the summit Ukraine moved closer to this goal, he added.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said that Ukraine’s possible entry into NATO or the European Union (EU) would be perceived by Russia as a provocation. According to the ex-president, Ukraine should remain neutral and not join either NATO or the EU.