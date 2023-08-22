NBC News: Ukraine is embarrassed by the delay in the supply of F-16 fighters

Kyiv has found itself in disarray due to the fact that the West has postponed the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The TV channel told nbc newsreferring to the representatives of Ukraine.

“The delays upset the Ukrainian authorities, as well as the military on the front lines…they are hesitant to publicly discuss the US explanation for the delays because the F-16s are a ‘sensitive’ topic,” the article says.

US officials argue that Ukrainian pilots need to learn English, as it is necessary to read commands and aircraft manuals. It has also not yet been decided what weapons the West will decide to supply to Ukraine to equip American fighters. All this suggests that F-16 squadrons are ready for combat no earlier than next summer.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Greece would take part in the training of pilots for flights on the F-16. He also spoke about the start of training for pilots and engineers in Denmark.