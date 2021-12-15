In the event of a war with Ukraine, Russian troops will reach the Dnieper within three to four days. About it stated former director of the CIA’s Russia Analysis Department George Beebe and former adviser to the Secretary of Defense in the administration of former US President Donald Trump, retired Colonel Douglas McGregor in his article for The National Interest.

According to the authors of the article, on a thousand-kilometer section in an arc from north to south, the Russian side can deploy ground forces of up to 200 thousand people. “Ground maneuvering forces will operate in conjunction with densely organized reconnaissance elements associated with powerful strike formations,” the article says.

Beebe and McGregor added that the “total force” could be up to a hundred rocket artillery batteries, including systems such as the BM-30 Smerch. It is noted that at the same time Ukrainian airfields, headquarters and material and technical infrastructure can attack Iskander missile systems. Also in the air, the Russian military use drones, conventional aircraft and new loitering ammunition, the authors of the material say.

The article specifies that the integrated air defense from the S-400 and S-500 systems will protect Russian strike and maneuverable formations from air and missile attacks in Ukraine. Beebe and McGregor said that for this reason, aircraft from Ukraine or NATO would be extremely vulnerable to detection and destruction.

The authors of the article noted that the administration of the President of the United States Joe Biden does not consider the possibility of direct military intervention in the event of an “invasion” of Ukraine. As a result, the ability of the Ukrainian army to withstand the Russian side is “highly questionable,” write Bebe and McGregor. “Under these conditions, it is quite reasonable to assume that the Russian ground forces will achieve their operational targets on the Dnieper River in just 72-96 hours,” they said.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the US authorities admit the possibility of additional deployment of troops on the eastern flank of NATO in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. She recalled that in 2014, many NATO partners were ready to increase their presence in the region and deploy additional troops on a rotational basis. According to Psaki, Washington is considering these measures in the event of a Russian “invasion of Ukraine”, but would prefer to resolve the differences diplomatically.