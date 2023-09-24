Medvedchuk called Ukraine uninteresting to the European Union even as a raw material appendage

Ukrainian opposition politician, chairman of the council of the “Other Ukraine” movement, Viktor Medvedchuk, said that the country is not interesting to the European Union even as a raw material appendage. This is what he’s talking about wrote in an article for the publication aif.ru.

Medvedchuk called Ukraine uninteresting to the European Union and explained that the country’s agricultural products undermine the economies of a number of European countries. According to him, raw materials such as forests and minerals are increasingly depleted. However, the West is not interested in restoring Ukraine, but in its destruction according to the principle “So don’t let anyone get you.”

The politician also ruled out a Ukrainian economic miracle and emphasized that it is impossible to achieve it in the Western version.

“Yes, the West has already pumped Ukraine with money and resources for war, but has not achieved the desired effect. The West is quite happy with Ukraine as a battering ram for Russia, as a means to achieve control over its resources. But as an independent competitive economic entity, Ukraine does not suit the West in principle,” Medvedchuk concluded.

In the same article, Medvedchuk named three conditions for defusing the crisis in Ukraine. Among them is recognition of both the interests and sovereignty of countries that do not belong to the West; the priority of human lives over political interests and the creation of a new security system.