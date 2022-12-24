War Christmas in Ukraine, where starting this year the Orthodox churches will be able to celebrate Christmas on December 25th, in a further step away from Russia which celebrates January 7th. And in any case, the conflict does not stop, as unfortunately it already happened at Easter. A possible Christmas truce, desired by many, has never appeared as a concrete possibility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged yesterday not to let our guard down as the Russians could step up attacks around the holidays.

For several years now, Ukraine has been discussing whether to align itself with the West in celebrating Christmas. Since 2017, December 25 has been a public holiday, with the possibility for the faithful to pray in the Church. But the Russian invasion in February has accelerated the process of religious and cultural separation, fueled by the position of the Russian patriarch Kirillclose enough to the Kremlin to promise absolution of all sins for soldiers who die fighting in Ukraine.

In October, the Ukrainian metropolitan announced that any church that wishes will be able to celebrate a Christmas mass on December 25. The idea is that of a progressive shift of habits towards December 25, without forcing anyone. Many families, in order not to displease the grandparents, will probably celebrate on the two dates.

As is known, in December 2018 the Ukrainian Orthodox Church formally separated from the Moscow Patriarchate. Over 7,000 churches have embraced the new patriarchate of Kiev, but after the invasion, at least half of the 1,600 that had remained loyal to Moscow distanced themselves from Kirill and no longer mention him in their prayers.

Meanwhile, Christmas trees have already been planted in Ukrainian cities, which also become a sign of resistance and have been called “trees of invincibility”. The Russians “will not steal our Christmas,” said the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, lighting the large tree in front of the cathedral of Santa Sofia in recent days. Decorated with doves of peace and lights in the yellow-blue colors of the national flag, the tree bears the Ukrainian trident at the top. The generator of the lights can be used by citizens to recharge mobile phones, as the country struggles with electricity shortages caused by Russian raids on energy infrastructure.

In Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine battered by Russian bombing, a tree was made with camouflage nets, which will then be donated to the soldiers.