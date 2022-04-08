The withdrawal of Russian troops from the outskirts of kyiv over the past week has exposed the horror of Bucha, a population of 35,000, where dozens of Ukrainian civilians have been found dead in mass graves. But the devastation in other towns near the Ukrainian capital could be even greater. In his message late this Thursday, the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelensky, has assured that the situation in Borodianka, a town of 13,000 inhabitants located about 50 kilometers northwest of kyiv, is “much more horrible” than that of Bucha. Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktovahad reported hours before the discovery of 26 bodies under the ruins of two buildings in this city of 13,000 inhabitants.

More information

In a video message, Zelenski indicated that “there are more victims” in Borodianka than in nearby Bucha, where after the withdrawal of Russian troops a massacre was uncovered that has provoked the reaction of the international community. The United States has accused Russia of “war crimes” in Bucha, and Russia has been expelled from the UN Human Rights Council after approving the draft resolution on this suspension promoted by the United States.

“Debris removal works on Borodianka have started. [La situación] it is significantly more terrible there. There are still more victims of the Russian occupiers,” the president said. “And what will happen when the world learns the whole truth about what the Russian military has done in Mariupol? There, on almost every street, the same thing is happening that the world has already seen in Bucha and in other cities of the kyiv region after the withdrawal of Russian troops. The same cruelty. The same terrible crimes,” he added.

In his opinion, “there are many other similar places [a Bucha] about which the world has yet to discover the full truth”, referring to places like Kharkov, Chernihiv and Okhtirka. Zelensky also referred to Russia’s expulsion from the UN Human Rights Council: “If everyone in the world had at least 10% of the courage that we Ukrainians have, there would be no danger to international law. There would be no danger to the freedom of the peoples”.

Venediktova denounced on your Facebook profile that at least 26 bodies were recovered during the day on Thursday from the rubble of two houses in Borodianka. “26 bodies were recovered from under the rubble of two bombed-out apartment buildings alone. The enemy insidiously inflicted airstrikes on housing infrastructure at night, when more people were at home,” he noted after visiting the city.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

In this sense, he assured that “the objective was exclusively the civilian population.” “There is not a single military installation here,” said the prosecutor, who maintains that there is evidence of “Russian war crimes” throughout the city, with remains of cluster bombs and missiles. Venediktova put the number of bodies found so far in the kyiv region at 650, including the towns of Borodianka, Bucha and Irpin. Of them, 40 are minors.

In addition, the Ukrainian prosecutor general specified that in Motiyin, a small town about 50 kilometers west of kyiv, Russian forces killed a woman “just because she was dressed in black.” “The father of the victim was kept blindfolded in the barn for seven days,” she said. Venediktova specified that both prosecutors and police officers, agents of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and experts from five provinces “are collecting evidence of Russia’s war crimes for national and international courts.”

According to British intelligence, Russian forces have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine, moving towards Russia and Belarus. Many of these forces are now expected to move to the east of the country to fight in Donbas in the east of the country. “Many of these forces will need significant resupply before they are ready to deploy further east, and any massive redeployment from the north is likely to take at least a week,” the report said Friday.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.