“We are not thinking of signing any agreement without security guarantees,” said the Prime Minister of UkraineDenys Shmyhal, about the pact for the exploitation of their mineral resources with the US that many already took for granted.

The latest versions of the draft agreement, collect that the US government “supports Ukraine’s efforts to obtain the security guarantees necessary to build lasting peace.” However, Ukraine wants to tie explicit guarantees in the letter of the pact.

This point is uncertain despite the intention of the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskito travel to Washington to close the agreement this Friday.

Zelenski himself said Wednesday that he hopes to travel to the US capital on Friday to discuss the agreement on natural resources and the future of aid with Donald Trump. “I would very much like to make this visit,” journalists told kyiv, adding that Friday was an attempt and that he plans to ask Trump if he will interrupt US’s help to Ukraine. The agreement on mining resources is, in any case, a “frame” with a view to a more detailed agreement, he added.

The American leader, Donald Trumpsaid Tuesday that Zelenski wanted to go to signing what he described as “a great agreement.”

The Ukrainian prime minister said, in an interview on Ukrainian television, that security guarantees for Ukraine occupy one of the most prominent places in the agreement. According to him, in the preamble of the agreement it is established that “the American people want to invest together with Ukraine in a free, sovereign and safe Ukraine.”

The “definitive version”

“In two weeks,” Shmyhal explained, “after working intensely in the Agreement on Economic Cooperation between US governments and Ukraine, we have prepared the final version. Today, the agreement is called Agreement on the establishment of the standards and conditions of the Investment Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine ».

In fact, the prime minister indicates, «it is a preliminary agreement that determines the legal effect: the future creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, in which Ukraine and the US will manage this fund in equal conditions and will replace it ».

The Ukrainian head of government said that the country’s government’s contribution is 50% of “all income received from the future monetization of all relevant natural resources assets that are state -owned, as well as relevant infrastructure facilities.”