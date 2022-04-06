Hundreds of people walk on the platform platforms to catch a train at the central station in the city of Kramatorsk, in the region. / afp/Video: EP

“Evacuate while it’s safe…as long as there are buses and trains, seize the opportunity.” Serhi Gaidai, governor of the Lugansk region, made this appeal to the population in the last few hours in the face of a rebound in attacks in the east of the country. Which will go further. Because the Russian troops have shifted the focus of the war here. And there is a warning of a major offensive operation aimed at establishing total control over the Donetsk and Lugansk regions (also Kharkiv), which, let us remember, now concentrate the desire of the Kremlin.

Fear of such harassment and the risk of thousands of people being abandoned to their fate has led the Ukrainian authorities to step on the accelerator. They call for a mass flight because there are “alarm signals” that cannot be ignored. Some as specific as the fact that the railway network in the Lugansk region, for example, has suffered damage from the bombings that, although already repaired, require warning: the exit roads could be closed.

The same urgency impressed Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy prime minister of the Government of Ukraine and responsible for controlling the escape routes. She did it with an “evacuate now because then you will find yourself under fire and you will be putting your lives in danger.” She left no room for hesitation. “They will not be able to do anything about it and we will not be able to help”, she stressed before she launched that “a ceasefire will be practically impossible at that time”.

kyiv has drawn up, in fact, an evacuation plan that establishes eleven humanitarian corridors from the eastern region with which to put civilians in the west to safety. The Ukrainian medium ‘Ukinform’ detailed that these corridors are traced from Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Rubizhne and Hirske to the city of Bakhmut. Some have been running since Monday. And even before. Volodímir Zelenski’s minister provided this Wednesday the data from the previous day on her Telegram channel: 3,846 people were evacuated on Tuesday; including 1,080 from the Lugansk region.

The General Staff of Ukraine emphasizes the evidence: after leaving kyiv and Chernigov in the north, the entire load of the invading army will be concentrated in the south and eastern part of the country. This Wednesday even pointed out the possibility that the attacks come from the secessionist Moldovan territory of Transnistria. “The Tiraspol airfield (its capital) is preparing to receive planes,” they assured.

The Battle of Slovyansk



The invading army has already captured Izium, in the Kharkov region, and is located just twenty kilometers from Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, in the Donbas area under Ukrainian control. His goal would be to strike a decisive blow at this point. Because subjugating Slovyansk, according to military strategists, would allow the connection with other Russian units to envelop the Ukrainian forces.

This entire operation would be reinforced from the Russian city of Belgorod, 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The Institute for the Study of War identifies it as the main concentration area for Kremlin forces, which “are regrouping and reconditioning after their withdrawal from kyiv.” The ‘headquarters’ that channels the regrouping towards the eastern coup. Kharkov (not only the capital) and different points in Lugansk and Donetsk once again suffered a succession of artillery attacks and aerial fire, which intelligence services such as the British warn will intensify in the coming weeks.

The confrontation with the Ukrainian army occurred in different positions, with attacks on civilian infrastructure in towns such as Borivske, Novoluhanske, Solodke, Marinka and Zolota Nyva, in Lugansk and Donetsk, in addition to the harassment of Mariúpol.

The regional authorities of Dnipro (on the same eastern flank) confirmed that Russian missiles had destroyed a fuel depot in the vicinity of its capital early in the morning – the fourth most populous city in the country with nearly one million inhabitants. -. No casualties were reported.

They did occur in another onslaught. The city of Vugledar (Donetsk) suffered a blow that, according to the military official in the area, Pavlo Kyrylenko, hit a humanitarian aid distribution point “causing the death of two people and injuring another five” in a first balance.