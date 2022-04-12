Zelensky says neighboring country should be banned from speaking out, calls for oil sanctions

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday (Apr 11, 2022) that Russia has discussed the possible use of chemical weapons. He urged countries to impose more sanctions on his rival, who, according to Zelensky, should be banned from even talking about the use of these weapons. According to the Ukrainian president, sanctions that do not include oil are received by Moscow with “a smile”.

“I would like to remind world leaders that the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military has already been discussed. And even at that moment it meant that it was necessary to react to Russian aggression in a much harsher and faster way.”, said Zelensky in a video posted on their social media profiles.

The Ukrainian president, however, did not accuse the Russians of having used chemical weapons.

Faced with unconfirmed reports of the use of these weapons in Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the city’s mayor, wrote on Telegram that the case has not yet been confirmed and is being investigated.

On the sanctions requested by the Ukrainian president, the HUH (European Union) said on Monday (Apr 11) that a 6th package that includes the oil embargo is an option if the Russians continue to advance. For Zelenszky, “it’s time to make this package so that we don’t even hear words about weapons of mass destruction on the russian side”.

“An oil embargo against Russia is a must. Any new sanctions package against Russia that does not affect oil will be greeted in Moscow with a smile.”

Ukraine’s leader also accused Russian troops of leaving behind “tens if not hundreds of thousands of dangerous objects. They’re unexploded projectiles, mines. (…) Due to the action of the Russian army, our territory is currently one of the most contaminated by mines in the world. I believe that this should also be considered a global crime by Russian troops.”