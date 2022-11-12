Electricity will be temporarily turned off in several regions of Ukraine on November 13. This was reported on November 13 in Ukrenergo.

So, during the day there will be no electricity in Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkov and Poltava regions.

Also at the same time, electricity will be absent in the territories of Donbass controlled by Ukraine.

Earlier, on November 12, power outages also took place in seven regions of Ukraine. The remaining regions of the country in Ukrenergo promised to provide food in the normal mode.

On the same day, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal estimated the cost of restoring the country’s energy infrastructure at more than $200 million. Such an amount is needed to return to operation all thermal power plants, thermal power plants, as well as facilities of electricity distribution system operators.

Power cuts began on October 10 in Ukraine after massive attacks on infrastructure facilities by the Russian Armed Forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that this is a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

