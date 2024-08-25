Ukraine warns Belaruswhich is massing troops on the border between the two countries in a context of very high tension. Kiev fears the opening of a new front in the war with Russia and, through its Foreign Ministry, is sending a very harsh message to Minsk: “Avoid tragic mistakes”.

Ukrainian authorities say Belarusian forces are ”mass[ing]up troops on the northern border.” ”We warn Belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes under pressure from Moscow and to withdraw forces from our border”, the message from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Belarus of President Alexander Lukashenko is the number 1 ally of Vladimir Putin’s Russia and hosts Russian tactical nuclear weapons on its territory.

Kiev, based on intelligence information, claims that under the pretext of exercises Belarus is amassing men, equipment and weapons in the Gomel region. The area also records the massive presence of men who were part of Wagner, the mercenary company created by Evgeny Prigozhin and essentially disbanded after the founder’s death in the summer of 2023.

The message from Kiev

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stresses that “conducting exercises in the border area and in the vicinity of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant represents a threat to the national security of Ukraine and the security of the world in general. We emphasize that Ukraine has never committed and will never commit hostile actions against the Belarusian people.”

“In case of violation of the state border of Ukraine by Belarus – Kiev warned – our state will take all necessary initiatives for its self-defense. At the same time, all troops, military facilities and supply routes on the territory of Belarus will be legitimate targets for the armed forces”.

Kiev-Minsk, constant tension

Tensions between Ukraine and Belarus have been rising for days now, in parallel with Kiev’s attack on Russia’s Kursk region. Ten days ago, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukraine would deploy more than 120,000 troops along the northern border. In turn, Minsk has sent military formations along the entire border, which, according to the president, has been mined “like never before”: Kiev’s forces would suffer heavy losses if they tried to cross it.

The Belta news agency estimated that the military units deployed by Belarus to the front constitute almost a third of the total forces. “We have moved forces to the border and concentrated them in some places and in case of war they would be our defense.“, Lukashenko said, adding fuel to the fire after the alarm was raised by Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, convinced of an imminent provocation by Ukraine.

In mid-July, Russia accused Ukraine of sending reconnaissance drones into Belarusian airspace, “to collect information on industrial sites and infrastructure in the border area”after Kiev had instead denounced in the previous days that a total of four Russian drones had evaded Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire by flying deep into Belarus.