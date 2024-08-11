Former Togolese diplomat admits Ukraine could split into three parts without negotiations with Russia

Former head of the Japan Foreign Ministry’s Europe and Asia Department Kazuhiko Togo said that Ukraine could split into three parts. He said this in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

Togo warned Ukraine of a possible split into three parts and stressed that this would happen in the absence of negotiations with Russia. In his opinion, in the next three months, Russian troops could advance “as far as possible.” The diplomat stressed that in such a case, Ukraine “would not be able to rise” even with US support.

“Then Ukraine could fall apart into three parts: the eastern part will go to Russia, the western part will go to Western Europe, and in the middle there will be a small Ukraine with Kiev,” he admitted.

Earlier, British analyst Alexander Mercuris said that the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region would make peace talks impossible. In his opinion, dialogue with Kiev is out of the question as long as the Ukrainian Armed Forces “try to seize at least a millimeter of Russian territory.”