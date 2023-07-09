In autumn, Ukraine is expected to experience an energy and fuel crisis, as stated on July 9 by the former head of the Ukrainian government, Mykola Azarov.

“The situation is really deplorable. Both the energy and fuel crisis in Ukraine is already inevitable due to the lack of capacity,” Azarov wrote on Facebook (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

In his opinion, the situation will worsen in autumn-winter. Azarov recalled that the country buys raw materials at the prices of world exchanges, as a result, fuel costs Kyiv up to four times more than other countries.

As an example, he also cited the fact that last year Ukraine had to buy gas at a price of €1,100, while in other European countries the price ranged from €300 to €700.

Earlier, on July 8, Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko warned that 50% of the energy system facilities in the country were damaged, some of them were completely destroyed. Currently, a large-scale repair campaign is being carried out, designed to restore the energy system as much as possible by the heating season.

In early July, Alexander Kharchenko, director of the Ukrainian Energy Research Center, said that it was absolutely impossible to restore the Ukrainian energy system by the next heating season. According to him, it will be possible to repair only 15%.

In May, Volodymyr Kudritsky, Chairman of the Board of DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks, said that the summer season would be difficult for the country’s energy system due to a lack of resources.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, $3.4 billion will be required to restore the energy system of the republic in 2023.