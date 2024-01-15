Oleg Soskin: Zelensky’s visit to Switzerland will lead to a terrible conflict

Ex-adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, political scientist Oleg Soskin warned that the visit of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky to Switzerland will lead to an international conflict. He stated this in his blog on YouTube.

According to Soskin, it is impossible to negotiate peace without representatives of Russia. “Zelensky is going to Switzerland. It is clear that it will create a terrible conflict in the political community there, because Switzerland is an even more neutral country than Austria,” he said.

The political scientist added that no one wants to take part in Zelensky’s “peace formula”, as it is pointless.

On January 15, Zelensky arrived in Switzerland on an official visit. The politician intends to discuss sanctions against Moscow and the search for mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets.